Aditya Dhar’s quirky reaction to Yami Gautam & Abhishek Bachchan’s Dasvi trailer will leave you in splits

Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam have been all over the social media recently courtesy of their upcoming movie Dasvi. The makers had released the trailer of the movie on Wednesday and it got the social media buzzing. From fans to celebs, everyone was seen singing praises for Dasvi. Clearly, the viewers are in awe of Abhishek Bachchan’s swag and Yami Gautam’s no-nonsense character in the movie. However, among all the praises, Aditya Dhar’s reaction to the Dasvi trailer has been winning hearts as the Uri: The Surgical Strike director was once again at his quirkiest best.

Taking to his Instagram story, Aditya shared the trailer of Dasvi and took a witty jibe at Yami’s role as a strict police officer who was seen schooling Abhishek Bachchan in the movie. He wrote, “And I thought I was the only one getting schooled by you!!” along with a smiling face emoticon and a heart emoticon. The Nation Award winning filmmaker then also hailed the trailer of Dasvi and wrote, “Super fun!”.

Take a look at Aditya Dhar’s reaction to Yami Gautam’s performance in Dasvi trailer:

To note, Dasvi marks Yami’s first collaboration with Abhishek Bachchan and their onscreen chemistry appeared to be a breath of fresh air. Interestingly, ahead of the trailer release of Dasvi, Abhishek had shared a note for the movie and stated that it is very close to his heart. “I really believe in this film and what it has to say. To make a film that is entertaining and leaves you with a thought or something to think about gives me such joy. I hope it has a similar effect on you too,” he added.