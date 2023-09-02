Aditya L1 Launch: PM Modi congratulates ISRO scientists; Ajay Devgn beams with 'joy and pride'

After Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) successfully landed on the South Pole of the moon on August 23, today, on September 2, it launched Aditya-L1 mission to study the sun. Interestingly, this is India's first solar mission and it aims to study solar winds, which can cause disturbance on earth commonly seen as auroras. To celebrate the milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his happiness on social media. Along with him, actor Ajay Devgn also hailed ISRO's effforts.

PM Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu hail ISRO'S Aditya L1 launch

After ISRO launched its first solar mission today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his happiness. He wrote, "After the success of Chandrayaan-3, India continues its space journey. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at @isro for the successful launch of India’s first Solar Mission, Aditya -L1. Our tireless scientific efforts will continue in order to develop better understanding of the Universe for the welfare of entire humanity." Have a look:

Apart from this, President of India Droupadi Murmu also tweeted, "The launch of Aditya-L1, India's first solar mission, is a landmark achievement that takes India’s indigenous space programme to a new trajectory. It will help us better understand space and celestial phenomena. I congratulate the scientists and engineers at @isro for this exceptional feat. My best wishes for the success of the mission." Have a look:

Bollywood celebrities express joy over Aditya L1 Launch

Moreover, Ajay Devgn, who was last seen in the film Bholaa, also shared a tweet which said, "We are truly aiming for the stars now. The pride and joy I feel seeing India make such great strides in the field of science is beyond words. #AdityaL1Launch #SolarMission @isro." Have a look:

Esha Gupta, who made her acting debut with the crime thriller Jannat 2 alongside Emraan Hashmi, also took to her Instagram handle to shared a photo of Aditya L1 launch where she wrote, "missionadityal1". Have a look:

Randeep Hooda, who is known for his roles in films like Sultan and Sarbjit, wrote, "#VandeMataram 🇮🇳 (sun emoji) A huge congratulations to @isro for achieving a historical feat with the successful launch of Aditya-L1. After the Moon mission, our space organisation is all set to unravel the Solar secrets. Proud!!!" Have a look:

For more updates related to Aditya L1 Launch, stay tuned with Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: What is Aditya L-1 mission? All you need to know about ISRO’s solar quest