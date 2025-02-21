Aditya Pancholi gets relief in parking assault case; Mumbai court orders release on bond for THIS reason

Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi, known for his roles in movies like Bodyguard and Bajirao Mastani, found himself in legal trouble back in 2005. The actor was involved in a parking assault case with his neighbor, and after a decade-long trial, he was found guilty in 2016. He was sentenced to one year of imprisonment and fined. However, a Mumbai court has now granted him relief and ordered his release on bond.

Pancholi made headlines when reports surfaced about him allegedly assaulting his neighbor in a fit of rage. After a case was registered against him, both parties endured a trial that lasted over a decade. Finally, a metropolitan court in Mumbai found him guilty.

Now, according to a report by PTI, the Bajirao Mastani actor has been granted relief in the parking assault case. The Mumbai sessions court upheld his conviction but modified his one-year jail term. The magistrate ordered his release on a bond of good behavior.

Additionally, the 59-year-old actor was directed to pay compensation of Rs 1.5 lakh to the victim. The sessions court judge ruled, "Instead of awarding a sentence of substantial punishment, I hold that the accused is entitled to be released on probation of good conduct under Section 4 of the Probation of Offenders Act."

For those unfamiliar with the case, the incident dates back to August 2005, when Pancholi got into a dispute with his neighbor over a parking issue. Reports suggest that the argument escalated when the actor came downstairs to take his car out of the parking spot. The victim alleged that Pancholi assaulted both him and his elderly father.

Advertisement

Hence, the next day, the neighbor registered a complaint with Versova police station against the Bodyguard actor. Pancholi was then booked under sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (Punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace,) and 501 (2) (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code.

In 2016, Pancholi was found guilty and sentenced to one year of imprisonment for assaulting the neighbor in a fit of rage. He was also fined Rs 20,000. Following the verdict, Pancholi appealed against the judgment in a higher court.

Now, with the sessions court modifying his sentence, the actor has been granted relief, marking a new development in the long-running legal battle.