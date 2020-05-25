Aditya Roy Kapur is all smiles in this UNSEEN photo with a fan from the sets of Malang

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur looks dapper in the unseen photo taken on the sets of Malang. Check it out.

The Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur looks dapper in the unseen photo taken on the sets of Malang. The actor is all smiles in the selfie taken alongside a fan. Aditya Roy Kapur is seen donning a blue coloured shirt in his Malang look. The fans and followers of the Ok Jaanu actor are delighted to see the unseen selfie which was taken on the sets of his film Malang. On the work front, the charming actor will be seen in the upcoming film, Ek Villain 2. The actor last featured in films like Malang and Kalank. The film Malang also featured , Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

The upcoming film, Ek Villain 2 will also star actors like Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Disha Patani. Aditya Roy Kapur got tremendous love and appreciation for his 2013 film, Aashiqui 2. Aditya starred opposite the stunning actress . The actor enjoys a loyal fanbase on his social media accounts. Whenever a picture of the Bollywood actor surfaces on social media, fans always respond with a lot of love and affection for him. Now, the fans are eagerly waiting for Aditya Roy Kapur to shine on the big screen.

Check out Aditya Roy Kapur's photo

The latest photo of the actor alongside a fan has surely has brought a smile to many faces. The fans of the actor were very excited when he made his debut on Instagram. Aditya Roy Kapur's co-star from Kalank, shared a fun video of the actor, when he tried convincing Aditya to join Instagram.

(ALSO READ: Aditya Roy Kapur with Shraddha Kapoor or Disha Patani; With which star do you think he looks the best? COMMENT)

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×