Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday exit together post Merry Christmas screening; fans REACT: 'Love this couple'-VIDEO

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are two really successful actors in Bollywood. The two have been reportedly dating for a while and are spotted together frequently. Recently, a special screening of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas was held in the city. After the screening, Aditya and Ananya were spotted leaving the venue.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday attend Merry Christmas screening

On January 10th, a special screening of Sriram Raghavan's romantic thriller film Merry Christmas was held. It was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday. The duo was spotted leaving the venue after the screening was over. While Aditya had donned a striped shirt, a cap and formal pants, Ananya opted for an all-white salwar kameez. The couple looks adorable on this occasion.

Several people took to the comment section to shower love on the actors. A user wrote, "Ananya beautiful (red heart emoji)", while another one penned: 'Love this couple'. 'Love to see them together!', one fan added. Another one stated, 'Aww aditya and ananya look soo good and happy together happy for them wishing them all the happiness and love in the world #adiny'

Check out the video!

Rumored couple Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina also made it to the screening. Katrina's hubby Vicky Kaushal was also at the venue and the couple posed for the cameras. Apart from these, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Jahaan Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Agastya Nanda, Aparshakti Khurana, Radhika Madan, Himesh Reshammiya, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Neha Dhupia, Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, Chunkey Panday, Mrunal Thakur, Kabir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani etc came for the screening.

Ananya Panday talks about Aditya Roy Kapur

In a recent interview with Zoom, Ananya spoke about Aditya calling her the 'pure joy' of his life on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan 8. She said that Aditya is someone who makes everyone comfortable in their own skin. She said that she likes the fact that people can be themselves around him.

Earlier, the Drem Girl 2 actress spoke to India Today where she said that she doesn't like to discuss her relationship on social media. She said, “I hate situations. I don't like that term only. Also, I'm not on a dating app and nor do I talk about my relationships on social media. I'm not someone who will pretend to have a different relationship status just for the sake of social media.” The actress also said that she does not have a fake Instagram profile to stalk people.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's work front

Ananya was recently seen in the coming of age drama film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan along with Adarsh Gaurav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film as directed by debutant Arjun Varain Singh and met with a positive critical response. Ananya's performance in particular, received a lot of praise. She will be next seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's computer screen thriller Control. The actress is also doing a C Sankaran Nair biopic with Akshay Kumar which is backed by Karan Johar. Apart from these, the actress has also signed to do a web show called Call Me Bae.

Aditya, on the other hand, was last seen in the thriller film Gumraah as well as the web series The Night Manager. He is currently shooting for Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino with Sara Ali Khan and Pankaj Tripathi etc.

