Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday get cozy in Lisbon: A look at the timeline of their rumored relationship

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have been grabbing headlines for quite a few months now due to their alleged romance. But neither Aditya nor Ananya confirmed or denied their relationship. The dating rumors first sparked after they were spotted interacting at Kriti Sanon's Diwali bash last year. Recently, the actors shared pictures from the same concert of Arctic Monkeys in Spain, leading to speculations that they were together in Spain. A day later, Ananya and Aditya’s pictures from Lisbon surfaced. They were seen having a quality time together. Based on their recent outing and dating rumors, take a look at the timeline of Aditya and Ananya's rumored relationship.

Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday interaction at Kriti Sanon's Diwali bash

Kriti Sanon held a grand Diwali bash last year and we saw who’s who of Bollywood put their stylish foot forward and mark their attendance. But what caught everyone's attention was a selfie posted by Neha Dhupia wherein Ananya and Aditya were seen together in the background.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday posed together at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party

Actress Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur grabbed eyeballs as they posed together at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party last year. The actors couldn’t stop looking at each other while posing for the paparazzi. Both the stars coincidentally complimented outfits were definitely the cherry on the cake as the rumored couple twinned in black ethnic sets.

Watch the video:

Aditya Roy Kapur joined Ananya Panday to attend FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals

To enjoy the FIFA World Cup semi-finals, Ananya flew to Doha last year. She was joined by her father-actor Chunky Panday, her best friend Shanaya Kapoor, and her father-actor Sanjay Kapoor. Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur was also spotted with his rumored girlfriend Ananya and a picture of them posing for the camera created a buzz on social media.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur turned showstoppers for Manish Malhotra

Amid dating rumors, the rumored couple turned showstoppers for one of the events of Manish Malhotra earlier in March this year. It was a jaw-dropping moment for their fans and followers as the actors looked absolutely stunning together.

Talking about their outfits, Aditya looked dapper in a three-piece jet-black suit while Ananya looked glamorous in a glittery black and red slit dress.

Check out some glimpses here:

Ranbir Kapoor once dropped major hint about Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday's dating rumors

While promoting Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar's release on OTT, Ranbir Kapoor did an interview with social media influencer Aishwarya Mohanraj. During the interview, Ranbir dropped a major hint about his BFF Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday's dating rumors.

Aishwarya claimed that she had been married to Aditya in the past and their marriage lasted for 45 minutes. Brahmastra actor called Aditya to enquire about the same.

Advertisement

After talking for a while, Aishwarya asked Ranbir if he will call her for his New Year's Eve party since Aditya was a part of the bash he hosted last year. Giving a hint at Aditya and Ananya's rumored relationship, Ranbir replied, "He's always there. I don’t know if he wants to be around you. He was just being polite with you. I know he likes a girl starting with the letter A."

Watch the interview to catch the moment:

Aditya Roy Kapur- Ananya Panday got cozy in Lisbon

Now, recently, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were spotted getting cozy as they enjoyed their time in Lisbon. One of the pictures shared by a paparazzo, showed Aditya with his arms around Ananya as they watched the scenic skyline of Lisbon.

ALSO READ: Rumored lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapur- Ananya Panday get cosy as they spend quality time together in Lisbon-PICS