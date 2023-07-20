Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday can't stop blushing as they return from Lisbon vacay; Watch airport video

Aditya Roy Kapur, the popular Bollywood actor, and young actress Ananya Panday have been making headlines lately with the reports on their rumored relationship. The young couple's ongoing romance was confirmed after their pictures and videos from their Lisbon vacation went viral on social media platforms. After Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's Lisbon vacation were leaked online, it was revealed the couple is serious about each other. However, on Wednesday night, the famous stars were spotted together at the Mumbai airport, as they returned from their trip.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday can't stop blushing as they get spotted at the airport

The new couple of Bollywood was spotted together at the Mumbai airport during the wee hours of Thursday, as they returned from their Lisbon vacation. In the pictures and videos which are now going viral on social media, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were seen exiting the airport separately, after landing together in Mumbai after their vacation. The couple was unable to hide their blushing faces, as they got spotted by the paparazzi at the airport.

Check out Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's airport video, below: