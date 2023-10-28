Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday serve major couple goals in THIS romantic video from dinner date; Watch

The reports about popular Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur and young actress Ananya Panday's brewing romance have been doing rounds on the internet for the past few months. Even though the rumored couple has never admitted to their relationship, it was quite evident that the Aashiqui 2 actor and Student Of The Year 2 actress are indeed dating, after the pictures and videos of their romantic getaways went viral on social media. Interestingly, the rumored love birds are now serving major couple goals, with their latest video.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday's romantic video wins the internet

The Night Manager actor and his rumoured girlfriend stepped out for a romantic dinner date in Mumbai city, on October 27, Friday night. Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday, who were arriving at a famous restaurant in the city separately, were seen twinning in black outfits. However, the duo has now created quite a stir on the internet with the electrifying real-life chemistry in the pictures and videos.

In a romantic inside video of their recent dinner date which is now going viral on social media, Ananya Panday is seen lying on her rumoured beau Aditya Roy Kapur's shoulder as they held hands, as the couple had a conversation with one of their friends who were also present at the restaurant. From the video, it is evident that the popular Bollywood stars are absolutely comfortable with each other and enjoy each other's company.

Watch Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday's romantic video from their dinner date:

Aditya and Ananya's looks for the night

The Gehraiyaan actress looked pretty in a black plunging neck bodycon dress, which she opted for the night. Ananya Panday completed her look with dewy make-up, her signature free hairdo, minimal jewellery, and a pair of black flat sandals.

Aditya Roy Kapur, on the other hand, looked handsome as always in a casual solid black t-shirt, which he teamed up with a pair of dark grey denim trousers. The actor completed his look with his signature beard look, a pair of white and red printed sneakers, and a statement watch.

