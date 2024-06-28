Aditya Roy Kapur and Samantha Prabhu to come together for Raj & DK's action web series Rakhtabeej? Here's everything we know

After a successful OTT debut with The Night Manager, Aditya Roy Kapur is gearing up for another big web series under the direction of Raj & DK. As per the buzz, the actor will be seen in the upcoming project of the director duo titled Rakhtabeej along with Samantha Prabhu.

As per the buzz, the actor has been in discussions for the project with Raj & DK for quite some time and it has been finalized now.

Aditya Roy Kapur & Samantha Prabhu in Raj & DK's Rakhtabeej

According to the latest Mid-Day report, Aditya Roy Kapur gave his nod to Raj & DK for Rakhtabeej in May after 6 months-long discussions. The report quotes a source saying that soon after Aditya signed the web series, the makers also bought Samantha Prabhu on board. Both stars have started their individual preparation for the upcoming action-packed project and will be joining each other soon for the joint preparations.

Interestingly, this will be Aditya's first collaboration with Raj & DK but Samantha's 3rd collaboration with the director duo. Earlier they have worked together for The Family Man and the upcoming Citadel: Honey Bunny. Aditya and Samantha are also collaborating for the first time.

The project is expected to go on floors in August after the directors are done shooting for The Family Man 3.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Samantha's work front

Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in the 2023 film Gumraah. Right now, he is gearing up for the release of his next film Metro... In Dino. Directed by Anurag Basu, it is a sequel to the 2007 film Life in a... Metro. The film will have him in the lead alongside Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, and Konkona Sen Sharma.

The shooting of the film wrapped up in the last week of May and it is slated for release on Nov 29, 2024.

Meanwhile, Samantha will be soon seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny which brings her alongside Varun Dhawan for the first time. She is also expected to mark her return to The Family Man world with season 3.

