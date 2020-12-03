Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi begin their next action thriller Om: The Battle Within; See Pics

The film's cast and crew came together on Thursday as they kicked- off the film's shoot and Aditya Roy Kapur as well as Sanjana Sanghi shared a couple of pictures from the sets on their first day.

Just months after making her debut with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, actress Sanjana Sanghi has kick-started her next film. And for her second outing, Sanjana is teaming up with Malang star Aditya Roy Kapur. The film's cast and crew came together on Thursday as they kicked- off the film's shoot. Both Aditya and Sanjana took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures from the sets on their first day.

While announcing the film's beginning, Aditya shared a picture of the clapper and wrote, "And the journey begins!! OM , my next film with @sanjanasanghi96. Produced by @zeestudiosofficial, @khan_ahmedasas and @shairaahmedkhan and directed by @itskapilverma! #Summer2021 #ShootBegins."

As for Sanjana, the actress shared photos in which you can see the cast coming together to cut the cake which had OM written on it. The team also were all smiles for a group photo. Sharing the pictures, Sanjana captioned it, "Our beautiful journey begins!! DAY 1 with the best @adityaroykapur. Most stoked for my next action-thriller “OM:The Battle Within” produced by @zeestudiosofficial, @khan_ahmedasas, and @shairaahmedkhan and directed by @itskapilverma! #Summer2021."

Directed by Kapil Verma, Om: The Battle Within is looking at a May 2021 release. The film was recently announced on Aditya Roy Kapur's birthday and he had said, "I have been living with OM since the last few months now, and I am looking forward to the journey."

