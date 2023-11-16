Aditya Roy Kapur Birthday: Varun Dhawan drops HILARIOUS video; Anil Kapoor wishes his 'bloody Night Manager'

Aditya Roy Kapur is one of the biggest heartthrobs in Bollywood. Today, the Aashiqui 2 actor turns a year older. On this occasion, Aditya's friend Varun Dhawan and his The Night Manager co-star Anil Kapoor took to social media to extend their warm wishes to the actor. So let's find out what these actors wrote.

Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor wish Aditya Roy Kapur

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram story to share a funny video of birthday boy Aditya Roy Kapur. In the video, the Aashiqui 2 actor can be seen talking funnily about being on Instagram. Varun wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday Aditya Roy Kapur Only Love"

Anil Kapoor shared a picture of himself with a bruised Aditya Roy Kapur from the set of The Night Manager. He wrote, "Happy birthday to the bloody night manager!! @adityaroykapur wishing you the best always!"

Parineeti Chopra also shared a picture with him and wrote, "Dearest of all my dears! Happy happy bday. You know I love you the mostest."

Aditya Roy Kapur's work front

Kapur was recently seen in the web series The Night Manager. It was an official remake of the foreign show of the same name and also starred Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala. The show was released in two parts earlier this year and was well-received by audiences. He also played a dual role in the action thriller Gumraah. Kapur's upcoming project includes Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino.

When Aditya spoke about marriage

In July this year, he was asked about his relationship status during a chat with ETimes. He said, “I think we should let it remain a topic of discussion. Conjecture is good; let things flow naturally." He then added, "All my contemporaries are getting married, but I'm not feeling any FOMO. As of now, there is only JOMO. Whenever things are going to happen, they will happen. I’m not losing my sleep over it."

