Aditya Roy Kapur breaks silence on viral photos with rumored ladylove Ananya Panday from Portugal

Aditya Roy Kapur has been basking in the success of the recently released show The Night Manager. Apart from hitting the headlines for his exceptional acting performance, Aditya was also in the news for his rumored relationship with Ananya Panday. The couple was enjoying their European holiday last month, the pictures of which had set the internet on fire. Now, Aditya has finally opened up about his viral photos with Ananya from Portugal. Here's what he said.

Aditya Roy Kapur opens up about viral photos with Ananya Panday from Portugal vacation

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Aditya Roy Kapur was asked about his holiday experience in Europe. The actor had been in Spain and then Portugal last month enjoying his vacation with rumored girlfriend Ananya Panday. Aditya replied that he had really needed a break to relax and recuperate but he missed the rains of Mumbai. He said, "I definitely needed a break. I missed the monsoons though, I love monsoons in Mumbai. Since the moment I came back, it has been raining non-stop for one week.”

On being reminded of certain pictures from his holiday with Ananya Panday being leaked on the internet, Aditya stated that he had definitely heard about it. He said, “It’s a good thing I am not so much on social media. But definitely, I have heard…”

For the unversed, the rumors of Aditya and Ananya's romance started after they were seen together at Kriti Sanon’s Diwali bash last year. The couple has never spoken about their relationship in public. However, the fans received an unofficial confirmation of their love story when pictures of Aditya and Ananya getting cozy at a lakeside in Lisbon were leaked. They were later captured on a scooter ride in the city and were also seen all loved-up at a restaurant.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday's work front

Ananya Panday is gearing up for the release of her upcoming comedy film Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. The promotional campaign of the film has started and the trailer is expected to drop today. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan as well as in Vikramaditya Motwane's cybercrime-thriller Control.

Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen in Anurag Basu's upcoming anthology film Metro In Dino alongside Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

