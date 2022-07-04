Aditya Roy Kapur calls his Aashiqui 2 co-star Shraddha Kapoor 'biggest foodie': She enjoys her food

Aditya Roy Kapur was recently seen in the highly-anticipated film, Rashtra Kavach Om starring Sanjana Sanghi, directed by Kapil Verma and produced by Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan. The film also starred Jackie Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, Prakash Raj, and Prachee Shah Paandya. It was released on 1 July 2022. The film marked his return to the big screens after his 2020 hit action-thriller film, Malang which featured Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Kunal Kemmu in the lead.

Now, in the latest episode on Sunday Brunch on Curly Tales's YouTube channel, Aditya was asked who is the biggest foodie among his co-stars Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor and Sanjana Sanghi. To which, he chose Shraddha's name and said, "She enjoys her food." Aditya became an overnight sensation after starring in Mohit Suri's 2013 musical-drama film, Aashiqui 2, alongside Shraddha Kapoor. They were indeed one of the most loved on-screen couples and created quite a stir with their crackling chemistry. Later, the two reunited for a film and were seen together in the 2017's romantic-drama, OK Jaanu, which was directed by Shaad Ali and was a remake of Ratnam's Tamil film O Kadhal Kanmani.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditya will feature next in the crime thriller film, Gumraah, which also stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead. It is the Hindi remake of the hit 2019 Tamil film, Thadam and will be directed by Vardhan Ketkar. Shraddha, on the other hand, will star next in Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled film alongside Ranbir Kapoor in pivotal roles. This marks the duo's first on-screen collaboration.

