Aditya Roy Kapur calls his transition from TV to films 'seamless': Felt like a new journey started

Aditya Roy Kapur is currently all over the headlines and rightly so, as his highly-anticipated film, Rashtra Kavach Om starring Sanjana Sanghi has been released in the theatres today. Directed by Kapil Verma, it also featured Jackie Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, Prakash Raj, and Prachee Shah Paandya in pivotal roles. The film marks his return to the big screens after his 2020 hit Malang. Before entering the film industry, Aditya was a VJ (video jockey) on a music channel.

Now, the Ok Jaanu actor talked about his transition from television to films. In the recent episode of The Bombay Journey on Mashable India's YouTube channel, Aditya said, "I did four and a half years of television. I was a VJ. I was doing hosting on TV and not fiction. The audience and the vibe was very different from films. I don't think it was an overlap. When I did get into film, it just felt like a new journey started, I did not give any thought to it. I did not think that 'Oh, I have to handle this.' I moved into films and it was pretty seamless after that." The actor also hosted the hugely popular, 'India's hottest' show with VJ, Bruna Abdullah show till 2008.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditya will feature next in Gumraah alongside Mrunal Thakur in the lead. The film will be a Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film Thadam which featured Arun Vijay and Vidya Pradeep. This marks the duo's first on-screen collaboration together. Based on true events, the crime thriller features the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor who will be seen in a double role for the very first time in two completely different avatars and Mrunal will be seen playing a cop.

