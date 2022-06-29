Aditya Roy Kapur on changing title to Rashtra Kavach OM; Reveals building physique for the role was 'tough'

Aditya Roy Kapur is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Rashtra Kavach OM, which also features Sanjana Sanghi, Jackie Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. It is one of the most-anticipated films of the actor as he will be returning to the big screens after his 2020 hit Malang. The trailer of the film was released a few days back and it has been quite appreciated by the audience.

However, a few days before the release, the makers changed the title from Om: The Battle Within to Rashtra Kavach OM. Now, the Ludo actor revealed the real reason for the change in the title. Talking to India Today, he said, "The producers felt that these are the two main conflicts of the film. I think creatively the makers felt that these two conflicts are what is driving the film. The Kavach is something when you watch the film you'll find out and it is about patriotism and the country. So, they felt that this will connect more with the people, feel more earthy."

Aditya's ripped physique is undoubtedly the highlight of the film. Talking about the physique, he said that it took a lot of time to build it. "For this film, I also had to do action training for 4 months. When you do action, you lose muscles, in the morning I was doing 2 hours of action, losing muscles, and in the evening trying again to build muscles. It's like an antithesis and that's why it made it much tougher for me to put on the mass along with the training." the actor said.

Further, he added that in Malang he did a little action, but in this film, it requires a whole another commitment on his behalf. Aditya said that it was fun to train day in and day out. Produced by Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan, the film will hit cinema halls on July 1.

