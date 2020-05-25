Aditya Roy Kapur channels his inner kid as he enjoys on the slide at a party and it is cute AF; Watch

Aditya Roy Kapoor, who was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang, aces the art of enjoying every moment to the fullest.

Aditya Roy Kapur is one of the most charming actors in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts to it. Ever since he made his debut with 2013 release Aashiqui 2, he was the heartthrob of the nation. His charming look, contagious smile and the amazing acting prowess. Aditya’s charm had made it difficult for all the women across the country not to fall in love with him. Needless to say, it is always a treat to watch him one the silver screen be it in the lover boy image, as a crazy friend or an intense character.

But the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor has also a childish side to him which is quite adorable and just unmissable. In fact, we got to a glimpse of this crazy side of Aditya in an unseen video on social media and it is winning hearts. In this throwback video, Aditya was seen channelizing the child in him as he enjoyed a slide. The boomerang video was shot at Milap Zaveri’s birthday bash and also featured Nora Fatehi making goofy faces. Interestingly, Aditya looked dapper in his brown shirt and dark shade jeans.

Take a look at Aditya Roya Kapoor’s unseen video:

Talking about the work front, the Kalank star has some interesting movies in the pipeline. He will be seen in Anurag Basu’s Ludo and Mohit Suri’s much talked about Ek Villain 2. Besides, Aditya will be seen romancing once again in Mahesh Bhatt’s much awaited directorial comeback Sadak 2. The movie happens to be the sequel of Bhatt’s 1991 release Sadak and will also feature Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Gulshan Grover in key roles.

Aditya, who is excited to be a part of Sadak 2 called it a once in a lifetime opportunity. Talking about working with Mahesh Bhatt, the Fitoor actor had told Mid Day, “I have interacted with him a lot during Aashiqui 2 but to interact with him in this dynamic of being a director and working under him as an actor was enriching. He is such a beautiful director to work with. He gets you into a certain emotional space and believes it is his job to get you there. It is a priceless thing to have as an actor for a director to come and explain it to you. He is an insightful and profound man that he can open up these windows in your mind just by talking to you and get you into that space. He is so selfless for you, so you do everything for him.”

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×