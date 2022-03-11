‘Aditya Roy Kapur as a co-star is unmatchable’ says Om: The Battle Within’s Sanjana Sanghi

Ever since the announcement of Sanjana Sanghi collaborating with Aditya Roy Kapur for the action film, Om: The Battle Within came out, fans have been excited to see them spread their magic on the silver screen. We have seen Aditya in the action genre before but this will be the first time for Sanjana to venture into the action genre and the actress is extremely excited for the audience to see her in this avatar. In a recent interview with ETimes, Sanjana Sanghi opened up about venturing into this new genre.

Sanjana Sanghi was all praises for her Om: The Battle Within co-star Aditya Roy Kapur. The actress quipped that she shares immense comfort with him and they are both able to express anything that’s on their mind with respect to the scenes or characters and that helps them to improve their performance. Sanjana further said that even if Aditya is trying to criticise her performance, she knows that it is coming from a good place which is why she feels that Aditya is unmatchable in many ways.

Talking about Om: The Battle Within, Sanjana Sanghi revealed that she has ventured into the action genre with this film and is extremely excited to see how the audiences receive this. Sanjana said that for her it is a jump into a new genre after her last film Dil Bechara. The actress revealed that she never thought she would get to do something like this so early in her career but she has discovered a whole new side to herself as a performer and she cannot wait for it to come out.

