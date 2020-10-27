Aditya Roy Kapur denies stealing Ranveer Singh’s girlfriend during their college days; Here’s what he said

Aditya Roy Kapoor has denied Ranveer’s allegation about stealing his girlfriend during their college days.

In 2017, on Neha Dhupia’s radio chat show No Filter Neha season 2, had said that his girlfriend from his college days had broken up with him in order to be with Aditya Roy Kapur. Now, finally, the Fitoor actor has denied Ranveer’s allegation about stealing his girlfriend during their college days. According to the Mumbai Mirror report, Aditya has cleared the air about the same on the popular chat show. He said that he had started dating the girl after 8 months of her and Ranveer’s breakup.

Aditya also said that while sharing the story of heartbreak, Ranveer was overdramatic. Aditya further clarified, “Maybe, I didn’t know how he felt. Only around eight months after that, did I start seeing her.” However, three years back, while talking about Aditya, Ranveer had said, “He was like every girl’s fantasy in junior college and the girl that I was crazy about that time who is now married with a kid, I was mad about her. It was a good 4-5 years that I was crazy over her. And then she finally broke up with me. It was in order to move onto a certain Aditya Roy Kapur.”

Ranveer is now happily married to actor . They tied the knot in Italy on November 14, 2018.

On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in Sadak 2 opposite . The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in key roles. During the recent interview, he said that he spent the lockdown away from the city. He also spoke about wearing face masks, which is mandatory for everyone nowadays, “Actors are happy because we can now go under the radar. I put on my mask and my helmet and no one knows it’s me” Aditya added.

