Aditya Roy Kapur first shot had him SCREAM at Salman Khan; Here's what happened next

Aditya Roy Kapur recounts his first Bollywood scene in the film London Dreams where he was to scream at Salman Khan.

Heartthrob Aditya Roy Kapur stole our hearts ever since we saw him in 's Action Replayy. Most of us think that the actor made his debut playing 's son in the comedy film. However, in a conversation with Mumbai Mirror, Aditya Roy Kapur recounts his time as a newbie in Bollywood and shares about his first shot as an actor. Aditya appeared in and Asin Thottumkal starrer London Dreams in a brief role and has an interesting tale to tell.

Aditya Roy Kapur was a VJ for over four years, he told the daily. Senior casting director, Amita Sehgal once saw his picture in a magazine and called him. The director Vipul Amrutlal Shah thought that he looked the part and next he was shooting in London. The actor was 22 when he was roped in to play a guitarist in the film. He recalls his first shot with , Rannvijay Singha and Salman Khan in a London hospital where he had to scream at Salman Khan.

In the scene, Salman Khan was lying on the hospital bed with his eyes shut and a nervous Aditya Roy Kapur screamed at him with difficulty. He remembers giving several retakes and at one point, he overdid when Salman Khan opened his eyes and looked at him. Aditya Roy Kapur recalls quaking in his boots and apologising profusely after which Salman Khan smiled and told him that he was doing well.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff or Aditya Roy Kapur: Which actor makes a better on screen pair with Shraddha Kapoor? VOTE NOW

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Read More