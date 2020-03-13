Aditya Roy Kapur hilariously begs the paparazzi to leave him alone at Malang success party; Watch Video

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

While Aditya sported a simple red T-shirt, Disha looked stunning in a red bodycon dress. The star cast naturally sent the paparazzi into a tizzy as they posed for the cameras.

The cast of Malang came together on Thursday night to celebrate the film's success. , Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Mohit Suri among other crew members turned up to mark the film's successful run. Aditya and Disha kept the event super stylish as they twinned in red for the night out. While Aditya sported a simple red T-shirt, Disha looked stunning in a red bodycon dress. The star cast naturally sent the paparazzi into a tizzy as they posed for the cameras.

In the video, the 'Aashiqui 2' star was seen posing for the paps. But the photographers kept on asking Aditya to pose for different profiles. While they kept calling him out, Aditya smiled and turn towards his left, right and centre. However, Aditya's paitence wore out soon enough and he finally said, "Arre bahut hogaya yaar," and finally walked off. Aditya's hilarious reaction is a testament to the fact that celebrities too get exhausted smiling for the paps.

Check out the video below:

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's sizzling chemistry in Malang was talk of the town. Their pairing seemed to be quite successful as they have been cast in Ek Villain sequel alongside Tara Sutaria. Aditya's ripped and lean body was one of the many highlights of Malang and the actor totally aced it. What are your thoughts on Malang? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More