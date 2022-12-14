Aditya Roy Kapur joins rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday to attend FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals; PHOTO

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are the latest rumoured couples in B-Town. According to reports, the two have just recently begun dating, but they are keeping things private right now. Not only this, in one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan 7, Ananya confessed that she finds Aditya hot. The two are being linkup up ever since Karan Johar quizzed Ananya about seeing her with Aditya at one of his parties. Ananya and Aditya were also seen posing together for paparazzi at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash.

Recently, Ananya flew to Doha, Qatar for the FIFA World Cup semi-finals. She was accompanied by her father-actor Chunky Panday, her best friend Shanaya Kapoor, and her father-actor Sanjay Kapoor. Not just that, Aditya Roy Kapur was also spotted with his rumoured girlfriend Ananya. A picture of them posing for the camera is also doing rounds on the internet. Personalities like Nora Fatehi, Manushi Chhillar, and Siddhant Chaturvedi among others also attended FIFA 2022.

Ananya Panday's work front

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. Ramya Krishna and Ronit Roy were also seen in the film. American boxer Mike Tyson plays an extended cameo. Liger was released theatrically on 25 August 2022, however, it bombed at the box office.

Her other release of the year 2022 was Gehraiyaan on Amazon Prime Video with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa, with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor. The romantic drama film was directed by Shakun Batra.

Ananya Panday's upcoming projects

Apart from this, Ananya also has Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie is slated to release on 23rd June 2023. The actress will star in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh. Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh, and Reema Kagti write the film. It is also produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan Akhtar.