Aditya Roy Kapur looks dapper in formals in the LEAKED pics from sets of The Night Manager remake

Aditya Roy Kapur is one of the actors who went on to become an overnight star with his debut movie Aashiqui 2. In his career of around 9 years, Aditya has been a part of several successful movies like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Malang etc. And now, the Fitoor actor is once again making the headlines as he has been roped in to play the lead in the remake of The Night Manager which featured Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman, Tom Hollander, David Harewood and Elizabeth Debicki in key roles.

To note, Aditya will be seen stepping into Tom Hiddleston’s shoes for the remake. And now, we have got our hands on some leaked pics of the actor from the sets as he shoots for The Night Manager remake. In the leaked pics, Aditya looked dapper as he wore a white shirt paired with black trousers and was walking down a street. It is reported that the spy thriller will be made on a lavish scale.

Take a look at Aditya Roy Kapur’s leaked pics from the sets of The Night Manager:

Meanwhile, Aditya has other interesting projects in his kitty including Om – The Battle Within. The actor will be seen playing the titular role in the Kapil Verma directorial which will also star Sanjana Sanghi in the lead. Interestingly, Om – The Battle Within will mark Sanjana’s second collaboration with Aditya. Besides, he will also be reportedly playing the lead role in the Bollywood remake of Thadam which had Arun Vijay in the lead.