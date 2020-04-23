Aditya Roy Kapur looks dapper in his casual look as he takes a walk down the ‘Farm’; See PHOTO

Malang actor Aditya Roy Kapur looks dapper in his casual look as he kick starts the day with a walk down the farm; Take a look

Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang opposite , and besides the songs and storyline, it was Aditya and Disha’s chemistry in the film that was loved by one and all. Now, we all know that Aditya recently made his Instagram debut and whenever he posts a photo on social media, it instantly grabs attention. And today, we got our hands on a photo that Aditya posted on the gram wherein he is seen walking down the farm. In the photo, Aditya is seen donning a cowboy hat and clad in his casual long t-shirt and shorts, and alongside the photo, he wrote, “Farm dog”.

Now ever since Aditya made an appearance on Koffee With Karan with , Karan introduced the nation to a girl named Diva Dhawan, whom, as per conjecture, Aditya is dating and while on the show, Aditya had denied dating her, in an interview, when he was asked about his relationship with Diva, this Aashiqui 2 actor had said that it is better that his relationship status remains a mystery as he said that he doesn’t know how his meeting over dinner with Diva was taken out of context. As for the news of Aditya and Diva’s wedding, the actor said, “Following reports about my impending wedding, my mom asked me, ‘Is there something I should know?’ and I told her, ‘No!’. Diva and I have been friends for a while, but there’s nothing more to it.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang co-starring Disha Patani, and Anil Kapoor. Next, he will be seen in the sequel to Ek Villain titled Ek Villain 2 starring John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, and also, Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 featuring Sanjay Dutt, and Pooja Bhatt. Also, Aditya will be seen in Anurag Basu’s Ludo alongside Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Credits :Instagram

