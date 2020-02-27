Aditya Roy Kapur & Malang director Mohit Suri take their beauty sleep in THIS PHOTO; Internet calls it ‘LIT’

Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor is directed by Mohit Suri.

Aditya Roy kapur and Mohit Suri go a long way because it was in 2013 that Aditya’s life took a U-turn when Mohit Suri offered him Aashiqui 2 and rest as they say is history. It was post Aashiqui 2 that Aditya Roy Kapur become a household name overnight and multiplied his fan following. Despite an array of flop films, Aditya managed to win hearts post Aashiqui 2 and in 2020, when Mohit Suri signed Aditya for Malang, Aditya witnessed another hit of his career as Malang turned out to be a massive hit at the box office.

And today, Aditya Roy Kapur took to Instagram to share a photo wherein he and Mohit Suri are sitting in a flight and taking, in what looks like their beauty sleep as they turn sleepy heads on flight and alongside the photo, Aditya wrote, “NSYNC Until next time my friend….” During the promotions of Malang, when Mohit Suri was quizzed about casting Aditya Roy Kapur in the film, Mohit Suri said that he has never really cast an actor for his commercial viability. “As long as he or she fits my role I cast him. I had cast him in Aashiqui 2, before which he had done character roles in a couple of films but not lead role. When I met him I felt he would be the perfect choice for Aashiqui 2," shared Suri.

As per reports, it is being said that the makers of Aashiqui are planning a third installment to the film and when Aditya was asked about it, he said that he isn’t aware of it as he hasn’t heard anything about Aashiqui 3. Thereafter, when Aditya was asked if he would love to be part of Aashiqui 3, he said yes he would love to be part of the film as he would want to keep working with Mohit and do more and more films with him. Post Malang, Aditya and Mohit will collaborate for the sequel to Ek Villain.

Credits :Instagram

