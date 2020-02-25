Aditya Roy Kapur on marriage rumours: I'm going with the flow & no plans right now

Aditya Roy Kapur recently cleared the air about his marriage rumors with alleged girlfriend Diya Dhawan. Read further for more details.

Aditya Roy Kapur is currently one of the most popular and sought after actors of the Hindi film industry for quite the obvious reasons. However, the Malang actor has been making headlines of late because of an entirely different reason. Numerous reports started buzzing around some time back that Aditya Roy Kapur will be tying the knot with his rumored girlfriend Diya Dhawan this year. The two of them had given rise to such speculations after being snapped together by the paparazzi.

Now, the Aashiqui 2 actor has finally spilled the beans about his marriage rumors in an exclusive interview with TOI. Putting an end to all the speculations, Aditya said that he is going with the flow and that he has no plans as of now. He further said that there is nothing on the horizon. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor also stated that it would be an unhealthy competition right now to get married because someone else is getting married.

(ALSO READ: Monday Blues? Aditya Roy Kapur's UNSEEN shirtless photo from the sets of Malang will drive them away)

Talking about his rumored girlfriend Diva, Aditya has clarified in interviews that they are just good friends and that they met at a fashion show. On the professional front, Aditya Roy Kapur had a good start this year with the release of his movie Malang which was highly appreciated by the audiences. His on-screen chemistry with was also loved by everyone. The handsome hunk will be next seen in Sadak 2 co-starring , Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in the lead roles. He has two more films lined up in his kitty including Ludo and Ek Villain 2.

Credits :Times of India

Read More