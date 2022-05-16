Aditya Roy Kapur & Mrunal Thakur to kick off crime thriller Gumraah's 2nd leg this week at Mumbai school.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur left their fans excited when their onscreen pairing for crime thriller Gumraah was announced. For the unversed, the film will be a Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film Thadam. Aditya and Mrunal's film has already gone on floors, and on Tuesday, the cast will be regrouping for the film's second schedule.

According to a latest report in Mid-Day, the cast and crew will be making a city school as their base. A school in Mumbai's suburb Goregaon has been converted into a police station and the cast will film important scenes at the location. This will be the crime thriller's second leg which will see Mrunal Thakur in a cop avatar and Aditya Roy Kapur in a double role.

Gumraah 2nd schedule

A source revealed to the portal, "The Dalwai Educational Trust Goregaon English School is being converted into a police station for the stint. A chunk of the film, including many of Mrunal’s scenes, will be shot at the site." The Tamil film was a massive hit and Hindi makers will try to achieve a similar feat with its remake. The story revolves around two lookalikes who are the primary suspects in a murder case but do not know each other.

The source added that the film's cast and crew are hoping to wrap up the second schedule early next month before the school reopens for its new academic year in the second week of June.

Talking about her cop role, Mrunal Thakur had earlier revealed that it was always on her checklist. "When I heard the story, I instantly knew that I needed to be a part of this film. My character is intriguing, and playing a cop has been on my checklist. This will be distinct from all the characters I have played till now," Mrunal had said.

ALSO READ: Mrunal Thakur & Aditya Roy Kapur to have a face off in the Hindi remake of ‘Thadam’; Actress to play a cop