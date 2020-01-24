Aditya Roy Kapur is in no hurry to get married; Says 'Marriage is something far fetched for me'

Aditya Roy Kapur is currently gearing up for his next movie Malang. The actor, in an interview, opened up on the reports of him getting married. Read on to know more.

Aditya Roy Kapur, who is gearing up for his next movie Malang, opened up about his relationship rumours. There has been a lot of reports of him dating Diva Dhawan as they were often papped. However, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, he revealed that they are just friends. He also added that marriage is something which is far-fetched for him and he is in no hurry. He said, "She gave a nice statement, saying there is no truth to it and I reiterated it. I guess it gathered steam after we went out for dinner. We have been friends for years and hadn’t met in a while. But we got papped and that’s where it started from. Marriage is something far-fetched for me. I am in no hurry."

For the unversed, there were strong reports of them getting married in 2020. Speaking of Diva, she started her modelling career in New York at the age of 14. She modelled for fashion designers such as JJ Valaya, Manish Malhotra and Manish Arora. She is BFFs with fellow models Lisa Haydon and Gabriella Demetriads.

Speaking of the movie, the same is a romantic action thriller film and is playing Aditya's love interest in the movie. Directed by Mohit Suri, it is jointly produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Jay Shewakramani. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu among others.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

