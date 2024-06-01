Aditya Roy Kapur on maintaining silence on personal life; 'I’ve never really found the need...'

Aditya Roy Kapur is a heartthrob who always remains in headlines; sometimes for his movies while other times for his relationship status. However, the Aashiqui 2 actor always maintained a silence on his personal life and left every detail to one’s imagination. Last, he was in news to be in a relationship with actress Ananya Panday. However, both Ananya and Aditya never spoke about their relationship openly and left everything to be a guessing game.

Recently, the couple made headlines for their breakup but no one came forward to give a formal reaction to it. Now Aditya has opened up about why doesn't speak about his personal life.

Aditya Roy Kapur on maintaining silence on his personal life

Recently while speaking to Lifestyle Asia India, Aditya Roy Kapur opened up on why he prefers to keep it a secret. He highlighted the reasons to keep a silence on his personal life despite being in newsfeed 24*7.

Speaking on why he prefers to maintain a dignified silence on his personal life, Aditya said, "I guess I have always been quiet about my personal life. That's the way I like it. I've never really found the need or the urge or the want to have people know all about me and my personal life. So, maybe that's why I keep stuff to myself rather than, you know, put it all out there."

He further said, “I guess may be the perception that I don’t give a f**k comes from the fact that I’m not as active on social media. During Koffee With Karan, I said stuff about not really reading what people say about me. I don’t think it’s necessary to get into the granular level about what every comment about you is, because at the end of the day, there are going to be people that like you and people that don’t.”

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have reportedly broken up

Reportedly, after dating for almost two years, Aditya and Ananya Panday have parted ways nearly a month ago, and their ‘break-up has shocked’ their close friends, according to a report by Bombay Times.

Aditya Roy Kapur’s upcoming movies

Moving on to his acting career, Aditya Roy Kapur will be next seen in the anthology film Metro...In Dino. The movie also features Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the pivotal roles. The Anurag Basu directorial is scheduled for release on November 29, 2024.

