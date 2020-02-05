Aditya Roy Kapur OPENS UP on his relationship with Diva Dhawan and about his impending wedding; Read On

Aditya Roy Kapur opens up on working with the Bhatt's (Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt) in Sadak 2. He said it was surreal experience.

Aditya Roy Kapur is all geared up for the release of Mohit Suri's action-drama Malang also starring , Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The trailer and the songs of the movie have been loved and appreciated by the audience. Disha and Aditya's sizzling chemistry in the trailer has made the fans go gaga over this new Jodi and eagerly wait to watch the movie. The actor will also be seen in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 which stars Ali Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt.

Speaking about working with the Bhatt's, the Kalank actor said to TNN, "Now, that’s been an amazing experience. Working in a movie that has (Mahesh) Bhatt saab coming back to direction after a gap of 20 years. is surreal. The film also stars his daughters Pooja (Bhatt) and Alia (Bhatt), and even Sanjay Dutt, who is like his brother. The set feels like a sacred place. I also feel that I am a much better person and a much better actor after working with him. I joined the film after a few days after it went on floors, and Bhatt saab knew that I was jumping on a moving train as an actor. When you join in a little late, the others are already in the thick of things. However, he guided me and got me in sync with the rest of them in no time."

Aditya has been grabbing headlines on dating rumoured girlfriend model Diva Dhawan. Talking about his relationship with her, Aditya said, "Let it remain a mystery whether I am single or not (laughs!). As far as Diva is concerned, I don’t know how our meeting over dinner was taken out of context. Both of us, at different occasions, have rubbished these rumours. Following reports about my impending wedding, my mom asked me, ‘Is there something I should know?’ and I told her, ‘No!’. Diva and I have been friends for a while, but there’s nothing more to it."

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is all set to hit the theaters on 7th February 2020.

