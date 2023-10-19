Aditya Roy Kapur opens up about how Aashiqui 2 brought him success; calls movie ‘turning point’ of his career

Aditya Roy Kapur rose to fame with his spectacular portrayal of musician Rahul Jaykar’s character in Aashiqui 2. The movie also featured actress Shraddha Kapoor essaying the character of a naive young girl named Aarohi Keshav Shirke. Released in 2013, the romantic movie turned out to be a hit and took no time to become a fan favorite. Recently, Aditya Roy Kapur spoke at length about how the movie turned out to be the turning point in the professional sphere of his life.

Aditya Roy Kapur recalls how Aashiqui 2 became the turning point of his career

The actor recently took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about the time he essayed the character of Rahul Jaykar in the super-hit romantic film.

Discussing how Aashiqui 2 created an overnight stir and made Kapur rise to fame right after its release, in an interview with Film Companion, the actor said, “For me the film that kind of was a turning point was Aashiqui (2) when that film changed the way my career was going. That was the first time I played the leading man and that kind of changed stuff for me so once that film did well I felt lovely. Pat myself a little bit on the back.”

More about Aashiqui 2…

Released back in 2013, the movie starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. Their chemistry on the big screen was electrifying and it did not take much time for the film to become a fan favorite.

Notably, the story of the movie revolves around Aarohi Keshav Shirke, a young and naive girl, who yearns to become a singing sensation. The movie further shows how she meets Rahul Jaykar, a renowned singer, and romance blooms between the two. However, things take an ugly turn later and the movie depicts the tussle that the duo faces.

Aditya Roy Kapur’s work front

After garnering eyeballs for his performance in Aashiqui 2, the actor proceeded to deliver several other engaging gigs. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Kalank, and Malang have been some of his notable works. The actor had also shared screen space with Shraddha later in the film Ok Jaanu. He was last seen in the web series The Night Manager and the movie Gumraah. His performance in The Night Manager earned him praise.

Currently, the actor has Metro In Dino co-starring Sara Ali Khan in his kitty.

ALSO READ: Aditya Roy Kapur reveals he didn’t go to movie set for 2 years; ‘Those periods can be trying’