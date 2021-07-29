Aditya Roy Kapur to play lead role in Bollywood remake of Thadam

Aditya Roy Kapur has all the reasons to grin from ear to ear these days. The actor, who has won hearts with his performance in movies like Aashiqui 2, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Malang, Ludo, etc, has bagged a big project and he can’t stop gushing about the same. To note, the actor has been roped in to play the lead role in the Bollywood remake Tamil action thriller Thadam. For the uninitiated, Aditya will be stepping into Arun Vijay’s shoes in the remake and he is excited about the same.

Interestingly, Aditya will be seen playing a double role in two completely different avatars in this yet to be titled movie which will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani. While the movie is said to be based on true events, it will be helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar. Talking about the same, Aditya said, “I am inspired and excited to be part of telling such an interesting story. The original film was incredibly riveting and entertaining, and it left a lasting impression on me. As an actor, getting a chance to do a double role is double the preparation and double the challenge, and I’m certainly up for it! I look forward to collaborating with Bhushanji, Murad Bhai and Vardhan to bring this exciting thriller to the screen soon.”

Producer Murad Khetani also spoke about bankrolling the project and said that while he has been in awe of the Arun Vijay starrer, he was keen to make it for the Hindi audience. “Aditya has been doing great work and his image as an action hero is being highly appreciated. Since our movie needed a strong personality like his, we reached out to him and he instantly agreed to come on board,” he added. The yet to be titled movie is expected to hit the floors in September this year. Meanwhile, Aditya is currently working on Kapil Verma's OM opposite Sanjana Sanghi.

