Aditya Roy Kapur quashes rumours about collaborating with Mohit Suri for Aashiqui 3; Says 'This is news to me'

Aditya Roy Kapur has finally put an end to all speculations regarding Aashiqui 3 thereby revealing that he is not aware of the movie. He also expressed his desire to work in more films with Mohit Suri.

Aditya Roy Kapur won millions of hearts with his stellar performance in the 2013 movie Aashiqui 2. That was the first time when he collaborated with director Mohit Suri. The director-actor duo collaborated again this year for the movie Malang which also received positive responses from the audiences. The entire team of Malang is currently basking on its success. In the midst of all this, numerous fans have started asking whether Aditya and Mohit will come together for Aashiqui 3.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Aditya not only quashed the rumors but also revealed his unawareness about the same stating that this is news to him too. The Fitoor actor further said that he has not heard about Aashiqui 3. He also elaborated on the topic by saying that one should ask his question to Mohit Suri himself. Aditya said that he finds it tough to think about a film he wants to be part of before he knows what it’s about.

Talking about Mohit Suri, the handsome hunk said that he wants to keep working with the latter and do more and more films with him. Aditya also spoke about his latest release Malang which he revealed is very close to him and that he was involved with it from day one. On the professional front, Aditya Roy Kapur has some interesting projects lined up this year which include Sadak 2, Ludo and Ek Villain 2. The promising actor is currently gearing up for Sadak 2 which has been helmed by Mahesh Bhatt.

(ALSO READ: Aditya Roy Kapur on marriage rumours: I'm going with the flow & no plans right now)

Credits :Times of India

Read More