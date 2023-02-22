Aditya Roy Kapur reacts to a fan who tried to kiss him forcibly during The Night Manager screening

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur is currently enjoying the praise and appreciation coming his way for his recently released show, The Night Manager. The series also starred Anil Kapoor , Tillottama Shome, Sobhita Dhulipala and Saswata Chatterjee in key roles. Recently, during the screening of his show, a female fan was seen trying to kiss him. The video went viral on the Internet in no time. Now, in an interview, Aditya has talked about the incident. He said that he didn't get 'too frazzled' by it.

Recently, Aditya was seen arriving for the special screening of The Night Manager. A sea of fans were seen waiting for him to get selfies. A female fan got too close to him and tried holding his face to kiss him on the cheek. Aditya was seen stopping her in an adorable way. While speaking to Indian Express, the actor said that he could understand her affection.

He said, "To be honest, I didn’t get too frazzled by it. It was just something I had to handle it in the moment. She was strong, let’s put it like that, so I did have to handle it. But I can understand it. I don’t look at it from the eye where I’ll criticise it or say it’s wrong. I can understand it, that this person is feeling this affection and I guess that’s how she wanted to express it. At that moment I just felt it needed to be handled. But I didn’t lose any sleep over it or give it more (thought) than it needed."