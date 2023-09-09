Aditya Roy Kapur REVEALS about self-doubts and feeling unattractive: 'I don't feel good..'

Aditya Roy Kapur is undeniably one of the most handsome actors in Bollywood. The actor has a massive fan following, and every time he posts a picture, fans go gaga over him. The Night Manager actor often flaunts his sculpted physique, and while it might seem that he is on top of his physical fitness at all times, Aditya recently said that there are days when he feels unattractive. He said that while compliments about his physique are flattering, he often feels critical about his own self.

Aditya Roy Kapur says there are days when he feels unattractive

In a conversation with ETimes, Aditya Roy Kapur said that while he may appear fit all the time, that isn’t really the case. He said that he is also quite critical of himself at times and that he has self-doubts just like anybody else. “We are all so critical of ourselves and we constantly feel... oh, I am fat, oh, I am this, I am that when actually others feel that you are looking just fine. So, it is all about perspective, right? I am like anybody else. I have my days when I don’t feel good about myself or feel unattractive. I don’t have a six-pack all the time!” he said. Aditya also said that he constantly feels the need to lose weight.

Aditya said that as an actor, there’s always pressure to look good. However, he said that if a character demands that he has to look overweight, or not flaunt a chiseled physique, he is absolutely okay with doing it. He listed down a number of films he has done that didn’t focus on his physical attributes- Kalank, Ludo, Daawat-E-Ishq, and others. “I will get bored looking at a certain type all the time,” he said.

Aditya Roy Kapur’s work front

On the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in the crime thriller series The Night Manager season 2, alongside Anil Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala. He played the role of Shantanu Sengupta. He will next be seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro…In Dino, which also stars Sara Ali Khan.

