Aditya Roy Kapur reveals he didn’t go to movie set for 2 years; ‘Those periods can be trying’

Aditya Roy Kapur is an actor who has tasted success and failure in equal measures. While his early films didn’t hit, films like Aashiqui 2, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Kalank, among many others brought fame and established him as a talented actor. In a recent interview, the actor spoke about dealing with failures and taking it one day at a time.

Aditya Roy Kapur spoke about dealing with box-office failures

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Aditya Roy Kapur reflected on his film career that started with London Dreams in 2009. When asked if he ever got demotivated or thought this was not going to work for him, the actor said, “I think you have to try and not allow those thoughts to creep in so much.” The Night Manager actor further divulged, “There are moments in time where they could creep in especially on a Sunday, on a bad weekend. But ya, you have to just stave them off and feel like you’re going to live to fight another day.”

Aditya said that since he started off with films that didn’t do well, he was prepared and familiar with that feeling. “It was jarring for me that my first film didn’t do well. It’s not like there was any pressure on my shoulders but I got to deal with that early on,” he said adding that the negativity and self-doubt do creep in “but you just knock it off and go back to work.”

When asked if he didn’t give in on that feeling, he said, “Evidently not. I’m here, doing this interview,” he laughs adding that there have been moments in time where he hasn’t worked for extended periods.

Aditya Roy Kapur reveals not stepping on a movie set for 2 years

After his 2017 movie Ok Jaanu, Aditya Roy Kapur made a cameo appearance in Welcome To New York and then worked in Kalank in 2019. Talking about taking a break, he shared, “I didn’t go to a movie set for 2 years after OK Jaanu. Some of these are self-imposed sabbaticals, work was coming my way but I didn’t like anything and it ended up being a long period of time. The day I walked onto the Kalank set, it was exactly two days into the year that I hadn’t shot. Those periods can be trying but there has to be some sort of internal belief to know that it all comes and goes and it will happen.”