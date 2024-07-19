Aditya Roy Kapur reveals he was always into sports and 'films happened naturally'; wishes to work with THIS Hollywood filmmaker

Aditya Roy Kapur will be appearing in the upcoming movie Metro... In Dino alongside Sara Ali Khan. He also recently made a striking appearance at the lavish wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. In a recent interview, Aditya discussed a variety of topics including work, life, fitness, and more.

In the interview, the actor shared that he was not into films and it happened to him naturally.

'Films were never part of growing up,' says Aditya Roy Kapur

During a recent interview with HELLO! Indo-Arabia, Aditya Roy Kapur revealed that he was never into films and it was not a part of growing up. He said that he didn’t have friends in the industry when his life was in South Bombay. Both his brothers did theatre, and his mom was a dance teacher and choreographer. He remembers being in awe of how people on stage, including his brothers, would just get into character.

Aditya shared, "I was always into sports, and then somehow films happened naturally. Then after, it was a process of me falling in love with it, and that is the best way to describe it.”

In the same interview, the Aashiqui 2 actor said that he would love to work with the popular American filmmaker Martin Charles Scorsese. "I would love to work with him. I’ll do anything – even an extra on set," Roy added.

Aditya Roy Kapur's work front

As per India Today, sources close to the development have revealed that Aditya Roy Kapur has wrapped shooting for his part in Metro... In Dino.

Both Aditya and Sara Ali Khan shot for major portions of the film in Mumbai and Delhi. Earlier in Feb, the duo shot for some romantic portions in Delhi.

According to the Hindustan Times, both actors had romantic scenes together, which had to be shot at some specific spots in Delhi like Connaught Place, Mandi House, Hauz Khas, and even Gurugram metro. "All the scenes were done during daytime, and actors spent their nights mostly hanging out in the capital," a source was quoted as saying.

Directed by Anurag Basu, Metro... In Dino also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles. The film was slated to be released on Sep 13, 2024, but later got postponed to Nov 29, 2024.

