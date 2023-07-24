Aditya Roy Kapur REVEALS his idea of a perfect date amid relationship rumors with Ananya Panday

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have been grabbing headlines for the past few weeks. The rumored couple was spotted together enjoying their time in Lisbon. They also attended a concert in Spain. Pictures and videos of them together enjoying their holidays in Spain went viral on social media. Amid their dating rumors, Aditya revealed his idea of a perfect date and also shared tips on relationships.

Aditya Roy Kapur reveals his idea of a perfect date

In a recent interview with ETimes, Aditya Roy Kapur spoke about relationships, and shared his idea of a perfect date. He said, "Perfect date for me would be doing something fun together where you get to know someone better; being in an environment where both are comfortable and just easy takes the pressure off."

Continuing his idea of a perfect date, the actor said that food is one of the most important things that "has to be involved." He further added that the date should be in an "atmosphere where both can let their hair down and the chance to get away from it all!”

The 37-year-old actor also spoke about the importance of kindness in relationships. Stressing on the point of kindness, Aditya said, "Kindness can never go out of style. It's one of the intrinsic things about being able to survive in society - the ability to get along with other people, be it in a romantic relationship or friendship or any kind of relationship and at its core you need to be kind to everyone."

Aditya Roy Kapur shares compliments he expects from his partner

Apart from this, Aditya also opened up about compliments that he likes to get from his partner. He said that compliments such as, "If you are told that you bring happiness to someone else, or if you're told that you are a good friend," bring happiness to him.

Aditya and Ananya were seen driving around Mumbai despite the heavy rains on Saturday. The rumored couple went on a movie date and watched the Greta Gerwig directorial Barbie.

Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur is set to feature in Anurag Basu's directorial Metro In Dino alongside Sara Ali Khan. And, Ananya will be seen in the upcoming Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2.

