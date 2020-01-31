Aditya Roy Kapur REVEALS his sturdy and muscular look in Malang made him feel like a boss on the sets

Aditya Roy Kapur will be playing the role of an intense murderer for the very first time in Malang.

Aditya Roy Kapur, , Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu starrer Malang has been grabbing headlines since the trailer of the movie was out. The trailer of the movie has made the fans go crazy and eagerly wait for the movie to be released. Fans are going gaga over the soulful song Chal Ghar Chalen, Malang title track, romantic song Humraah and also Phir Na Milen Kabhi. Besides the trailer and the songs, Aditya and Disha's sizzling chemistry is much talked about.

Not only this but girls are going crazy over Aditya's character and especially his built-up body in Malang. The actor will be playing the role of an intense murderer for the very first time. Speaking about his character and the action scenes Aditya said to TNN that he enjoyed playing a ruthless character in the film. He said that he has a lot of action in the film. Therefore, he was on a strict diet and was looking sturdy and muscular. It made him feel really strong. He was walking like a boss on the sets. It was so much fun. He further said, "You know, you go home feeling strong with all that you do for such a film.”

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is slated for February 7, 2020 release. Besides Aditya and Disha's love story being the crux of the film, it is a revenge drama that exposes Aditya's dark character who gets his kick in killing people. On the other hand, Anil Kapoor is seen get into cop mode to chase him. Kunal Kemmu too plays an impactful part as seen in the trailer. The movie marks Aditya's second collaboration with Mohit Suri.

