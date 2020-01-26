Aditya Roy Kapur REVEALS if kissing scenes with Disha Patani in Malang got awkward

Fans are going gaga over Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's sizzling chemistry in the trailer of Malang. The two have created set the internet on fire.

Aditya Roy Kapur and have been the talk of the town since the trailer of their upcoming film Malang was out. Fans are going gaga over Adi and Disha's sizzling chemistry in the trailer. From the trailer to the songs, audiences are loving and appreciating everything and eagerly waiting for the film to release. Talking about the poster in which Aditya is kissing Disha and carrying her on his shoulders, the actor said to Asian Age that it wasn’t awkward for him to do that scene at all. He further complimented his co-star Disha for being fit as a fiddle.

Aditya said that Disha is not very heavy so he could carry her on his back. He further said that he felt it was challenging for Disha as she had to bend forward. Talking about working with director Mohit Suri again after Aashiqui 2, Aditya said, “Mohit has been a very special person in my life. His point of view of looking at me is very different from the way I look at myself. When we were talking about Malang, he said we cannot do a simple love story again. As our earlier love story had resonated so well with the audience, we had to give them something different this time.”

The Kalank actor further said, “I am much more invested in this film because I am associated with it right from its writing process. I used to frequently travel to Goa when I was a teenager. Reminiscing that different world of Goa, which is so interesting and yet not shown on the celluloid, Mohit and I decided to explore this in this movie. Aseem (Arora), our writer, and our entire team travelled to different places in Goa. He then developed it into a script which is very alluring.”

Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen unveiling the beast mode for the Mohit Suri directorial. Apart from Disha and Aditya, Malang will also star Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in the lead. Interestingly, Anil will be playing the role of the lead antagonist in the movie. Malang is slated to release on February 7, 2020.

Credits :Asian Age

