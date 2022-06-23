Aditya Roy Kapur REVEALS why he chose ‘OM: The Battle Within’: I was hooked because of emotionality of subject

Aditya Roy Kapur is one of the most talented actors in the entertainment industry. He started his film journey in 2009 but got major recognition after his appearance in the 2011 film Aashiqui 2, in which Shraddha Kapoor played the female lead. After that, he appeared in several movies including Malang: Unleash the Madness, Ok Jaanu, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Daawat-e-Ishq, Action Replayy, and others. He proved his acting mettle with each of his roles. Aditya enjoys a massive fan following as well. Next, he will be seen in an out-and-out action film 'OM: The Battle Within'.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes, Aditya revealed his first reaction after listening to the narration of the film and why he chose to do it. The actor said, "It was the story of Om that excited me the most. I always believe that every movie should have its fundamentals in place and it felt like Om had a lot going for it. I heard just 20-30 minutes of the film during the first narration and I was hooked instantly because of the emotionality of the subject."

He further added, "I believe action films that are not anchored by a certain emotion and a character's want, are just action films for the sake of it. That the story of Om, has a lot of proverbial meat on the bone, got me excited. The fact that Ahmed Khan and our director Kapil Verma have done an extensive amount of action in their careers also got me excited."

Speaking about 'OM: The Battle Within', the film is directed by Kapil Verma and features Sanjana Sanghi, Jackie Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. It is produced by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan, and Ahmed Khan. The film is all set to release on July 1, 2022.

