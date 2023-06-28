Aditya Roy Kapur reveals why he won’t be part of Aashiqui 3; Anil Kapoor jokes ‘Aashiqui 4 mere saath…’

Aashiqui 3 was announced in September 2022, with Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. Aditya Roy Kapur, who played the role of Rahul Jaykar in the film Aashiqui 2, was recently asked whether his character can return in Aashiqui 3. Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala arrived for the press conference for their web series The Night Manager season 2. It was then that Aditya was asked about his character’s return in Aashiqui 3. Aditya said that there’s no possibility of a return as his character Rahul jumped off a bridge over the sea and killed himself in the climax of Aashiqui 2. However, what left everyone in splits was Anil Kapoor’s remark as he hilariously said that he is being cast in Aashiqui 4.

Aditya Roy Kapur gives his best wishes to team of Aashiqui 3

At the press conference of The Night Manager season 2, Aditya Roy Kapur said that his return in Aashiqui 3 is not possible as he took a ‘long swim’ at the end of the second part. “When I first heard of Aashiqui 3, many people asked me if I wanted to be a part of it. But at the end of the second part, I took a long swim (laughs)! So, I don’t think the character can return for the third part,” he said. He further said that from what he has heard, the makers of Aashiqui 3 have put together a great team. “As a film watcher, I am really looking forward to seeing what they do with the next part. I am sure they’ll do a great job.”

Anil Kapoor, who was sitting next to Aditya Roy Kapur, left everyone in splits as he suddenly joked, “Aashiqui 4 mere saath ban rahi hai, by the way!” Check out the video below!

In September 2022, Kartik Aaryan had announced Aashiqui 3. Shared an announcement video, he wrote, “Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum. Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum. #Aashiqui3. This one is going to be heart-wrenching!! My First with Basu Da.”

ALSO READ: How did Aditya Roy Kapur react after he was asked about marriage plans amid dating rumours with Ananya Panday?