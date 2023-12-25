Aditya Roy Kapur reviews rumored girlfriend Ananya Panday's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: 'Highly recommend it'- WATCH

Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gaurav and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of this year. The coming-of-age drama explores love in the digital age. Ahead of its release, a special screening was held which was attended by several celebs including Aditya Roy Kapur. After watching it, he shared his views on the film.

Aditya Roy Kapur on Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Recently, a special screening of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan was conducted recently which was attended by names like Aditya Roy Kapur, Vikramaditya Motwane, Chunky Pandey and Ishaan Khatter among others. Kapur, who has been reportedly dating Ananya Panday, shared his views on the film. He praised the film and recommended everyone to watch it. He said, "I loved loved loved the film. I highly recommend it. Everyone's character was so well etched out and everyone did their job so well. Lov. Lov. Do watch."

Earlier, Ishaan Khatter had praised the film on his Instagram story. He wrote, "Really enjoyed the film. Topical and full of heart. Congrats lovely people."

About Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a coming-of-age drama film helmed by debutant Arjun Varain Singh and written by him, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. The film is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidwani's Excel Entertainment and Zoya-Reema's Tiger Baby. It stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gaurav, Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Maurya. The film's title is taken from the namesake song from the 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho starring Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan will premiere on Netflix on December 26, 2024.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Ananya revealed how she bagged the film and it did not involve Zoya. She said, "My story doesn't directly involve Zoya. So, basically, when I just heard about the film, I knew I had to be part of the film. So, I was shooting for Gehraiyaan, and Arjun had come to meet Sid to narrate the film to him."

