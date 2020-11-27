Aditya Roy Kapur on Sadak 2's trolling: I honestly didn't read any of it, I don't take all the criticism in

Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia Bhatt starrer Sadak 2 came under intense scrutiny from audiences and was heavily trolled. Aditya now opened up about facing the criticism and revealed how he deals with it on a personal level.

A film that faced massive trolling on social media post the release was , Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Sadak 2. While the trailer was disliked by a record number of people, the film was also criticised by critics. Now, in a recent interview, the lead star Aditya has opened up about the same and shared how he deals with negativity on social media. Not just this, Aditya even shared how after a film releases, it is out of control for everyone.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Aditya shared his take on criticism of Sadak 2. The handsome star shared that he is only on Instagram and not any other platform that 'incessantly' gives one information. Further, he claimed that his method to deal with criticism is to not take it all in. Calling himself 'technologically challenged', Aditya said that he did not read any of the criticism of the film and hence, for him, it was like it didn't take place.

Talking about it, Aditya said, "Personally, I don't take all the criticism in and that is my method. I kind of don't really read very much at all. I honestly didn't read any of it and hear any of it. I did hear about some of it but quite honestly it was a lot like as if it didn’t happen for me." Further, he shared his take on criticism a film gets post release and said that there are so many factors that are outside control. He said, "There is nothing that I am going to achieve by hemming and hawing about it when there is nothing I can do. The case of the last film ignorance was bliss for me."

Personally, I don't take all the criticism in and that is my method. I kind of don't really read very much at all. Aditya Roy Kapur

Meanwhile, his recent performance in Anurag Basu's film Ludo has been praised. In the film, we get to see him with Sanya Malhotra. The film received praise on social media from fans of Aditya and Sanya. Not just this, it also starred Abhishek Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rajkummar Rao and Rohit Saraf. Now, Aditya will be seen in an action film, titled Om-The Battle Within and it will star Sanjana Sanghi with him in the lead.

