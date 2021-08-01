Aditya Roy Kapur & Sanjana Sanghi to shoot their actioner in Russia: Report

In early December 2020, Aditya Roy Kapur dropped the first look of his forthcoming action film ‘Om: The Battle Within’ on social media. Aditya can be seen in an action-oriented avatar in the film’s poster. ‘Dil Bechara’ fame Sanjana Sanghi is also co-starring in the actioner alongside Aditya. According to a report in the Times of India, Aditya and Sanjana are going to begin the new schedule of their film in Russia. A source informed TOI that a schedule has been finalized in Russia for a month. “A bubble will be set up and every precaution will be taken. It's an 8-9 day shoot out there,” said the source.

Sanjana took to her Instagram in December 2021 and posted as the first schedule of the film began. She wrote, “Our beautiful journey begins! Day 1 with the best, Aditya. Most stoked for my next action-thriller.” Aditya Roy Kapur’s last two films were released digitally though have been planned for a theatrical release due to theaters being shut in the wake of COVID 19. Aditya’s previous film was ‘Ludo’ directed by Anurag Basu, where he played the role of Akash Chauhan alongside Sanya Malhotra and a huge ensemble star cast including Fatima Sana Sheikh, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkumar Rao, and Pankaj Tripathi amongst others.

Aditya’s last action film titled ‘Malang’ directed by Mohit Suri was a success at the box office. The film also starred , Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu in the leading parts. In his recently announced forthcoming film, Aditya will be portraying a double role for the first time. The film is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil film ‘Thadam’.

