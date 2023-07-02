Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan's Metro In Dino gets postponed; Here's when it will release now

Anurag Basu, who has time and again managed to impress the audience with his work, is all set to direct Metro In Dino. The film stars a talented bunch of actors including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Earlier, the film was slated to release in theatres on December 8, 2023. A while ago, the makers announced the new release date on social media.

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur's Metro In Dino gets a new release date

The official Twitter handle of Bhushan Kumar's production house shared the news with fans. The tweet read, "#MetroInDino gets a Good Friday release. This anthology of heartwarming stories will now release on 29th March 2024." The film will tell heartwarming stories of contemporary couples in a modern-day scenario. The music of the film will be composed by Pritam.

The actors will soon start shooting for the much-awaited film. It will mark Sara and Aditya's first collaboration. The audience is excited to see them together on the big screen. Currently, Sara is enjoying the massive success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke which also starred Vicky Kaushal. The film was released on June 2 and it is still enjoying a good run at the box office. Apart from Metro In Dino, Sara has Ae Watan Mere Watan and Murder Mubarak in the pipeline. On the other hand, Aditya is winning hearts after his series, The Night Manager season 2 released on June 30. It also features Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala in lead roles.

While speaking of Neena and Konkona, their film Lust Stories 2 was recently released on Netflix. Konkana directed one of the short films featuring Amruta Subhash and Tillotama Shome while Neena appeared in R Balki's short film with Mrunal Thakur and Angad Bedi.

