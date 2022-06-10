Aditya Roy Kapur says acting job is 'unpredictable': Main thing is to be able to make peace with ups and downs

Aditya Roy Kapur is a popular celebrity in the entertainment industry. He started his film journey in 2009 but got major recognition after his appearance in the 2011 film Aashiqui 2, in which Shraddha Kapoor played the female lead. After that, he appeared in several movies including Malang: Unleash the Madness, Ok Jaanu, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Daawat-e-Ishq, Action Replayy, and others. He proved his acting mettle with each of his roles. Aditya enjoys a massive fan following as well. Next, he will be seen in an out-and-out action film 'OM: The Battle Within'.

Recently, in an interview with the Indian Express, Aditya talked about being an actor and called it an 'unpredictable'. He said, "It is a funny job we have. It is unpredictable and I think the main thing is to be able to make peace with ups and downs. Early on in your career, you are not so well equipped to handle it. But as the years go on, you realise that it is all transient. Things don’t go well, or they go really well, but you still have to prove yourself the next Friday and the one after it. It is just about keeping your sense of self-confidence intact no matter what happens around you. That’s the biggest and most important thing."

Talking about Aditya's upcoming film OM: The Battle Within, the film is directed by Kapil Verma and features Sanjana Sanghi, Jackie Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. It is produced by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan, and Ahmed Khan. The film is all set to release on July 1, 2022.

