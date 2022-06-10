Aditya Roy Kapur says he learnt martial arts for 4 months to build his body for 'OM: The Battle Within'

Aditya Roy Kapur is one of the most talented and promising actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. He started his film journey in 2009 but got major recognition after his appearance in the 2011 film Aashiqui 2, in which Shraddha Kapoor played the female lead. Kapur enjoys a massive fan following. Now, the Malang actor is all set to come back on the big screen with his first-ever out-and-out film OM: The Battle Within in which he will be playing the role of a para commando. Recently, Aditya opened up about the preparations he did to nail the character.

In an interview with the Indian Express, Aditya told, "It was a 3-4 month process. I had to learn action because I had not done an out-and-out action film before. So, I did four months of martial arts, and it was necessary for me to build my body also because when you do martial arts, you lose muscle. It was two hours of action in the day, two hours of weight training at night, and in the middle of the day, we would meet for writing sessions, and boot camp."

He also talked about going shirtless for the film and said that physicality is one of the requirements in the action film.

Earlier today, the makers unveiled the official trailer of the power-packed film and it confirmed that the movie holds a powerful tale that will engage the viewers from the first scene. In it, Aditya can be seen in an extremely valiant and aggressive role as he performs daredevil stunts, fires guns, and fights to protect the nation. Sanjana, on the other hand, will be portraying a never-seen avatar of her and for the first time, she will be seen in an action role on the silver screen.

OM: The Battle Within has been directed by Kapil Verma and features Sanjana Sanghi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Jackie Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan present, A Paper Doll Entertainment Production, produced by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan, and Ahmed Khan. The film is all set to release on July 1, 2022.

