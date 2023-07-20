Aditya Roy Kapur set to launch music album soon; reveals plans of singing in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino

Aditya Roy Kapur is currently the hot topic in tinsel town and we all know why! The handsome hunk who is rumored to be in a relationship with B-town's young diva, Ananya Panday, has become everyone's talking point ever since his vacation photos with the actress went viral across social media platforms. Very few know that the heartthrob who leaves his female fans swooning over his good looks and demeanor, is an avid lover of rock music. Now, it seems like Aditya Roy Kapur is venturing into music and has plans of singing in some Bollywood movies.

Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to launch his music album soon

In an interview with News18, The Night Manager 2 star revealed that he is working on an album which may release soon. He also mentioned that he is pursuing his hobby (music) ‘more seriously now’. Shedding some light on the same, Aditya said, “I play music and now I’m working on an album that I’ll be hopefully be putting it out soon. I’ve been in the studio, working on that. Music has always been a passion and hobby but I’m pursuing it more seriously now.”

The actor has apparently been writing and composing songs. Although, he shared that whatever musical work he has done over the years, he has only shared with his close friends and no one else. However, Aditya is now planning to show his musical art to fans and people who understand music.

On the same note, Aditya shared, “I’ve been writing songs and composing stuff over the years for myself and my group of friends. I think it’s time for me to put out the stuff before the world that I’ve made. So, yes, there will be something to share with everyone."

Will Aditya Roy Kapur sing in a Bollywood movie?

When asked whether he has been approached to sing for his films in the past, since he is an music aficionado, to which Aditya revealed, “It has come up as a possibility but it never quite happened. I’ve discussed that with Mohit (Suri; filmmaker) back in the time during Aashiqui 2. He wanted me to go into the studio just to sing the songs and get that sensation of singing them as a singer would because I was playing a singer in the film.”

The most wanted bachelor of B-Town, Aditya Roy Kapur, further revealed that he has tried his hands in singing inside a recording studio. Recalling the incident, Aditya hilariously said, “So, I went into the studio and sang the songs of Aashiqui full-on no matter how bad I was sounding. I think they put me on mute on their side of the studio but I felt like I was singing on my side and got it out of my system."

When asked about whether he will lend his voice for a film in the near future, the actor quipped, “I haven’t sung in any film but I’m sure it could happen sometime in the future. I believe that be it Hindi or English, singing is singing. But I would like to do a little bit of work on singing in Hindi if I want to do it properly for a film.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur is currently garnering praises for his performance in The Night Manager: Season 2, the actor will next be seen in Anurag Basu's highly-awaited next, Metro In Dino.

A true-blue rockstar who is known for his musical instincts, Aditya is now gearing up to take his love for music to a whole new level. The actor has essayed the role of a musician in two of his films, namely London Dreams and his blockbuster romantic musical, Aashiqui 2. In Aashiqui 2, he played a musical sensation called Rahul Jaykar, who faces a major downfall in his career because of alcoholism, a performance which remains etched in our hearts and minds.

