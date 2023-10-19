Aditya Roy Kapur shares experience of working with Anurag Basu in Ludo, reveals dialogues 'come in morning'

Popular Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur usually prefers to prepare for his roles well in advance. However, when working with renowned filmmaker Anurag Basu in the film Ludo, things were quite different. Recently in an interview, Aditya Roy Kapur opened up on working with the filmmaker and mentioned that Anurag Basu typically provides dialogues to actors shortly before the shoot, except for intense scenes.

Aditya Roy Kapur reveals Anurag Basu provides dialogues just a few hours before the shoot

During a recent interaction with Film Companion, Aditya Roy Kapur explained that Anurag Basu prefers to spend time with actors, providing them with detailed synopses to understand the scenes, but the actual dialogues are usually given on the morning of the shoot. He said, “They (dialogues) come in the morning. During makeup, the door opens and the guy says, ‘Garam garam scene aaya hai sir’ and I am like, ‘Give me the bloody scene and get out!’” Aditya further mentioned that during times of intense scenes, the dialogues would be provided the night before the shoot.

Elaborating on the same, Aditya mentioned that it's not meant to be a form of torture by Anurag. For instance, when he played a ventriloquist in the film with complex scenes, Anurag provided the dialogue the night before and added, “That definitely helped.”

Aditya Roy Kapur opens up on working with Anurag Basu in the film Ludo

During the same conversation, Aditya Roy Kapur also mentioned that as a filmmaker, Anurag Basu enjoys to “Keep you a little bit off-kilter”. Speaking about the reason behind this approach, Aditya mentioned that Anurag wants to keep the actors somewhat off-balance so that they come to the set and do something spontaneous, something that hasn't been meticulously planned in advance. It took Aditya a few days to get used to this, as he typically prefers to be thoroughly prepared before shooting. He added, “So, it was one of the beautiful things about Ludo.”

Aditya also talked about how Anurag Basu works and his approach to filmmaking in the film Ludo, which was a dark comedy crime film directed and written by Anurag Basu. He said, “In Ludo’s case, there was not (a bound script). It was all in his (Anurag) head but I got the story synopsis. So, I knew what everyone else’s track was and my track. It was a synopsis, not a dialogue draft.” He further added that the dialogues in the film were “indicative”, hence as an actor, you're essentially trying to gather as much information as possible from that “limited database”.

Apart from Aditya Roy Kapur, Ludo also starred Abhishek Bachchan, Asha Negi, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Pearle Maaney in the lead roles. The film had an OTT release on November 12 in the year 2020.

