Aditya Roy Kapur shares a gorgeous photo 'dump' from his trip to the hills; Fans say 'amazing'

Aditya Roy Kapur is one of the hottest actors in Bollywood right now. He is one of the prolific actors who became an overnight sensation after starring in Mohit Suri's Aashiqui 2, alongside Shraddha Kapoor. After which there was no looking back for the actor. Well, in his career he has given some prolific performances in films such as Guzaarish, Action Replayy, Fitoor, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Kalank, Ludo, etc. Apart from this he also has a huge fan following especially women. After all, he is quite the greek god and there is no denying that. Recently, he was in the headlines due to his upcoming movie Om: The Battle Within’s announcement. Today, the actor shared some jaw-dropping pictures from his trip to the hills on his Instagram and honestly? We are in love.

In the pictures, Aditya Roy Kapur managed to take our breath away with his stunning visuals and the picturesque location where he got his clicks. In the first photo, he sported a white and red varsity jacket, a baseball cap and sunglasses and of course, had an irresistible boyish charm. The next pictures gave a glimpse of his peaceful trip. Moreover, he always treated his fans with a shirtless pic too. Along with the post, Aditya hilariously wrote, “Nothing like a good dump.”

Check Aditya's post:

Fans in the comments laughed with his word-play in his captions and fawned over his handsome features. Arjun Kapoor couldn’t resist himself and wrote in the comment, “Love the mark Waugh sun glasses very 90s,” complimenting Aditya’s cool sunglasses.

